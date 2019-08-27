B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

The Crown on Tuesday pressed Oak Bay father Andrew Berry for details of the events that led up to deaths of his two daughters at Christmas in 2017.

Crown attorney Patrick Weir asked questions about Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but Berry testified he didn’t remember that “level of detail.”

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry.

Weir asked about the gifts Berry gave the girls for Christmas, then suggested Berry did not have any gifts for them that morning.

Berry denied there were no gifts for the children.

The Crown’s theory is that Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself, but Berry says he owed thousands of dollars to the loan shark named Paul and was attacked in his apartment.

RELATED: Andrew Berry tells murder trial he didn’t lie about loan shark

Berry has told the jury trial in B.C. Supreme Court that Paul was someone who was in his 30s when he first got to know him about 20 years ago, but he didn’t know his last name.

The Canadian Press

Most Read