Work continues at 3 Mile Bridge on B.C. Highway 8, which was washed out or damaged in 23 places in record rain and flooding mid-November 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

B.C. crews aiming for spring for Highway 8 resident access

Working west from Merritt, east from Spences Bridge

Damage to B.C.’s remote Highway 8 along the Nicola River is so extensive that the first task is to build a way in for construction crews and equipment.

B.C.’s transportation ministry issued an update for residents Wednesday as it works to restore resident access to the area, which is targeted for this spring.

Working from both ends of the highway connecting Merritt and Spences Bridge, crews have reached one of the 23 damaged or washed-out portions of the road located 21 km east of Spences Bridge. Single-lane construction access has also been opened 25 km east of Spences Bridge, and another nearby damage site has not yet been reached.

Repairs are underway at 3 Mile Bridge, and despite cold and snow conditions, concrete pouring is complete to temporarily repair Rattlesnake Bridge abutments.

Temporary repairs have also been completed near N’Kwala Recreation Site, a popular spot for camping and launching canoes and kayaks. Rock and dirt fill were used to restore a section of the highway, one of five such repairs that have been completed as of Jan. 26.

BC FloodBC legislature

