A trial courtroom at the Provincial Court of B.C., in Vancouver in this undated photo. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

B.C. creates advisory groups to look at COVID-19 impacts on justice system

One of the groups will make recommendations on how to deal with the backlog in cases

Two advisory groups are being formed in B.C. to keep the justice system moving amid the pandemic – and as restrictions are lifted – the government has announced.

More than two dozen groups, including the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, B.C. Civil Liberties Association RCMP and the First Nations Justice Council, will advise government on how to respond to urgent and arising issues in the system, the Ministry of Attorney General said Friday (April 24).

Other organizations involved include Ending Violence Association of BC, Canadian Mental Health Association and the Independent Investigations Office.

Meanwhile, a second collection of legal experts will help determine the best way forward in reducing the growing backlog of cases once restrictions are lifted and in-person court hearings can reconvene.

As the number of confirmed cases in B.C. began to grow in March, the province suspended criminal matters in the B.C. Supreme Court until the end of May.

Some cases, particularly civil, family court and appeals, are still being conducted over the phone. Some tribunals, including the BC Human Rights Tribunal, also continue to operate.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCriminal Justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax
Next story
Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Notorious South Surrey fugitive now in custody of Canadian authorities

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

White Rock, Surrey RCMP join nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Tribute held to honour the nearly two dozen victims

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 24: B.C. preparing for ‘second phase’ of health restrictions

White Rock pier to glow red for victims of Nova Scotia shooter

City announces Friday tribute will include a salute to health care workers at 9 p.m.

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read