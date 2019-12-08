B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

The province is forming a safety organization to help reduce injuries and violence against health care employees in the workplace, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Sunday.

Speaking at St. Paul’s Hospital, Dix said the province would be committing $8.5 million over three years to fund the new group.

The health minister said the organization would bring together unions, the Doctors of BC, the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) and the health ministry.

The move comes as workplace injuries are increasing in B.C. WorkSafeBC said injury claims rose by $11 million from 2017 to $107 million in 2018.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Korea conducts ‘important test’ at once-dismantled site
Next story
INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

Just Posted

White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Donors received a certificate Sunday marking their purchase of a pier plank

Plans for new Surrey hospital to be updated Monday

News conference announced by Premier Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix

White Rock looking at 3.9% tax increase

Budget discussions are to take place this week

PHOTOS: White Rock Festival of Lights celebrated with a cheer

Hundreds of people gathered in the city Saturday for a Christmas event

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded projections

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservative urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Four men in hospital after early morning Vancouver stabbing

A large group of men was seen fighting in Yaletwon

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Most Read