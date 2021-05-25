A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Many British Columbians have been waiting for months to find out when they can gather with people outside their household, outside of just the trusted 10.

And on Tuesday (May 25), they got an answer. The province laid out a four-step plan for getting back to normal as COVID-19 vaccinations rise and cases and hospitalizations drop.

Step 1 – May 25

As of now, outdoor social gatherings will continue to be limited to 10, but indoor social gatherings with up to five visitors or one additional household will also now be allowed.

In terms of organized gatherings, indoor ones of up to 10 people seated or 50 people seated outdoors (with a COVID safety plan in place) will be allowed as of today. Health officials will also work with faith leaders to bring back in person

READ MORE: Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Step 2 – June 15

Step two, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 15 (once 65 per cent of B.C. is vaccinated, and if hospitalizations drop) will allow for outdoor social gatherings of up to 50 people and playdates, but indoor gatherings will stay capped at five visitors or one additional household.

For organized gatherings, indoor ones of up to 50 people seated will be allowed indoors (with a COVID safety plan), while the province will begin to consult with various sectors about larger organized outdoor gatherings.

June 15 is also the date when masks become simply recommended, and not mandated as they have been in B.C. since the fall.

Step 3 – July 3

The third step of B.C. reopening plan will see a “return to usual for indoor or outdoor personal gatherings” and allow for sleepovers, as long as 70 per cent of B.C. is vaccinated, and if hospitalizations continue to drop. The forecast four organized gatherings is less clear; government documents state that fairs and festivals will be allowed with a COVID safety plan in place and “increased capacity” will be in place for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings, with a COVID safety plan.

Step 4 – Sept. 7

If vaccination rates hit 70 per cent of eligible individuals, social gatherings will return to normal and large organized events can resume, as long as more than 70 per cent of B.C. is vaccinated, and if hospitalizations continue to drop.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Two in Fraser Valley face assault charges after coughing on RCMP officers
Next story
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

TEASER PHOTO ONLY Tim Yzerman and son James on a bike at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 146th Street in Newton, where the city has installed a protected bike lane and crosswalk designed for cyclists to ride on. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey cyclist says city’s route improvements have ‘gone under the radar’

HUB Cycling’s Tim Yzerman backs Go By Bike Week as a great time to pedal around

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a person was stabbed in Surrey on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photos)
UPDATE: Man in ‘serious condition’ after being stabbed in Surrey

Incident happened at approximately 10 a.m.

A vehicle crashed into a house off White Rock’s Oxford Street on Monday. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
Truck loses traction on Oxford Street, crashes into White Rock house

City temporarily closes hill

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A woman disinfects weights during a physically distanced outdoor workout at F45 Port Moody in Port Moody, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games indoors this summer

By fall, British Columbians could be back to watching hockey, soccer and other sports in person with no limit on the number of spectators allowed

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File)
Two in Fraser Valley face assault charges after coughing on RCMP officers

Agassiz man, Chilliwack woman involved in separate incidents

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

(Black Press Media files)
17 people get $11,500 in COVID fines after Vancouver police bust ‘loud party’

Social gatherings of any size with people outside your household are currently banned in B.C.

RCMP on scene at Rock City Plaza after a fatal shooting Thursday, May 20. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say

A man was shot and killed in Rock City Plaza parking lot on Thursday

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Most Read