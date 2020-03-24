B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

The LifeLabs group of medical laboratories has joined B.C. health authority facilities in ramping up testing for the COVID-19 to 3,500 a day as positive tests continued to rise to 617 as of March 24.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new staffing rules for long-term care homes after testing turned up one infected staff member at Little Mountain Place in Vancouver and one resident at Evergreen Heights in White Rock in the past two days.

With daily testing in place for care home employees, staff are to be assigned to one facility only by the end of the week, Henry said. At Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where 42 residents and 21 staff have been infected and 10 residents have died, “the outbreak had been going on for some time before we got a handle on it,” Henry said. Cases also showed up at Lions Gate Hospital.

Subsequent positive tests at Delta View in Ladner and Dufferin in Coquitlam have been limited to a single case in each care home.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Just Posted

COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Provincial health officer announces Evergreen Heights resident affected

Kwantlen Polytechnic University moves to deliver summer classes remotely

The post secondary institution announced all classes, apart from select trades, will move online

Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

It has issued a public warning about some of the scams out there, which in particular target the elderly

Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs closure leaves some horsemen and horses with nowhere to go

Sandra Roberts says horsemen’s welfare not being addressed

ZYTARUK: Step back, people. Personal space is where it’s at

These days, crowds plus cozy equals — you guessed it — COVIDiots

Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo issue video appeals amid pandemic concerns

YouTube series encourages fair treatment and reminds ‘we’re in this together’

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Most Read