A person bundled up in a heavy jacket for the cold weather wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to 653

One more person in the province has died from COVID-19

British Columbia is reporting 653 people in hospital with COVID-19, 108 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital continues to decline, down from 688 people reported yesterday (Feb. 22). Hospitalization numbers include people who are in hospital for reasons not related to COVID but have tested positive for the virus.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Northern Health.

The province is reporting 799 new cases of COVID-19 with 280 in Interior Health, 214 in Northern Health, 140 in Island Health, 109 in Fraser Health and 52 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks reported. The outbreaks at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and the Chemainus Health Care Centre have been declared over.

As of Friday, (Feb. 24), people aged 70 and over will be able to receive free COVID-19 rapid test kits from pharmacies across B.C. Supplies will be limited to one kit per person within a 28-day period. Each kit contains five rapid tests.

