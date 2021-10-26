Technician tests personal protective equipment material at a lab at Vancouver General Hospital, the only accredited testing facility in Western Canada. (B.C. government photo)

Technician tests personal protective equipment material at a lab at Vancouver General Hospital, the only accredited testing facility in Western Canada. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. COVID-19 cases dip to 457 Tuesday, two more deaths

Hospital cases up to 390, booster vaccine doses coming

B.C. public health teams confirmed 457 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in new daily infections as hospital admissions climbed again.

There are 390 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Oct. 26, up 24 since Monday, 155 of them in intensive care, up by six. Two additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,131 since the pandemic began.

From Oct. 18-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1% of cases. From Oct. 11-24, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations. More than 90% of eligible adults in B.C. have received a first dose of vaccine and 85.2% have had two doses.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. to offer third doses of COVID-19 to all eligible people

RELATED: Deadline day for B.C. health workers to be vaccinated

New and active cases by region for Oct. 26:

• 176 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,002 active

• 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 670 active

• 83 new cases in Interior Health, 642 active

• 82 new cases in Northern Health, 877 active

• 55 new cases in Island Health, 579 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Friend of victims in deadly Kelowna crane collapse want probe complete before work resumes
Next story
COVID-19 booster shot to be available to all British Columbians 12 and older by May 2022

Just Posted

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families the Alice McKay Building in 2020. Last year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s annual hamper program served around 500 families and this year organizers expect that number to climb to more than 600 families. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Community Kitchen finds much needed warehouse space

Azra Hussain, left, and her daughter Hebah Hussaina are among WXN 2021 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award winners. (submitted photo: Diamond’s Edge Photography)
Surrey mother, daughter named 2 of Canada’s most powerful women

White Rock council heard Monday that residents, visitors and business owners who responded to a city survey continue to be divided about the closure of one lane of Marine Drive earlier this year. (File photo)
Public opinion split on White Rock’s Marine Drive summer lane closure

(Delta Police Department photo)
Rescue prompts warning to Delta hunters about quickly moving tides