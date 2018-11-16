Flames consume a building as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif. A Penticton couple is in northern California helping fire evacuees. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Describing the Wal-Mart Parking lot where they are helping hundreds of fire evacuees in North California as a “refugee camp” a Penticton couple vows to continue doing what they can to assist.

Related: California wildfire death toll hits 63

Paul and Destee Klyne had booked holiday time to spend with friends in Paradise long before the deadly wildfire hit the region however instead of cancelling or returning home, they turned their trip into a humanitarian effort.

Through video they’ve been sharing their story and asking for people to donate money so far raising over $1,400 to buy gift cards for the displaced fire victims, many who have little more than the clothes on their backs.

An “unofficial camp” people there have set up tents and others are living in their vehicles and there are reports the site by Sunday.

Related: Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

The Klynes are also working 12-hour days to help feed the masses. They have also extended their trip until Sunday.

By late Friday morning the death toll had reportedly risen to 66 with more than 600 people still unaccounted for.

The Camp Fire, one of two burning in the state, has burned over 142,000 acres, is 45 per cent contained and 63 of the deaths have been confirmed in that region in the deadliest wildfire in a century.

The number of structures destroyed, including homes, is nearly 12,000.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey Fire Chief says ‘reverse engineering’ fatal OD victims will help tackle crisis
Next story
B.C. to offer gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Just Posted

City will ask Fraser Health to remove pay parking at SMH, Surrey councillor says

Surrey’s new council has already made parking free on neighbouring city streets

After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Surrey Board of Trade awards Heppell’s Potato Corp with leadership award

First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Field house part of $5.8-million revitalization project

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Surrey White Rock Ringette Association ‘excited’ about world championships coming to Lower Mainland

Ringette Canada says the sport has reached record registration numbers

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Most Read