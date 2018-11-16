B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

Describing the Wal-Mart Parking lot where they are helping hundreds of fire evacuees in North California as a “refugee camp” a Penticton couple vows to continue doing what they can to assist.

Paul and Destee Klyne had booked holiday time to spend with friends in Paradise long before the deadly wildfire hit the region however instead of cancelling or returning home, they turned their trip into a humanitarian effort.

Through video they’ve been sharing their story and asking for people to donate money so far raising over $1,400 to buy gift cards for the displaced fire victims, many who have little more than the clothes on their backs.

An “unofficial camp” people there have set up tents and others are living in their vehicles and there are reports the site by Sunday.

The Klynes are also working 12-hour days to help feed the masses. They have also extended their trip until Sunday.

By late Friday morning the death toll had reportedly risen to 66 with more than 600 people still unaccounted for.

The Camp Fire, one of two burning in the state, has burned over 142,000 acres, is 45 per cent contained and 63 of the deaths have been confirmed in that region in the deadliest wildfire in a century.

The number of structures destroyed, including homes, is nearly 12,000.

