The Oyama General Store during the Christmas season in 2020. (Geri Allan-Helmer/Submitted)

The Oyama General Store during the Christmas season in 2020. (Geri Allan-Helmer/Submitted)

B.C. convenience stores want provincial help in smoking out illegal tobacco sales

Owner helps launch ‘Speak Up For Our Stores’ campaign

Despite being in business for more than 20 years, Oyama General Store owner Cory Holland is worried about the future.

Holland’s store was the first to launch the ‘Speak Up For Our Stores’ campaign on Nov. 17, an effort by the Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities to fight back against contraband tobacco.

The main goal of the campaign is to bring awareness of the rising problem of illegal tobacco to the B.C. government, and have it addressed in the 2023 provincial budget next February.

“With no support from the B.C. government, I am not sure what will happen to my store and my community,” said Holland. “I have operated my store for over 20 years in B.C. and I have never seen such a severe loss of sales and customers because of contraband tobacco.”

Holland said that the problem has been “a slippery slope.”

“Today, the serious issue is contraband tobacco but what is it going to be next for these illegal pushers? We as store owners feel disappointed and abandoned by own government. We need help.”

The alliance said that licensed convenience store owners lose out on millions of dollars in revenue each year due to the sale of contraband tobacco, while British Columbians in general are robbed of millions in tax revenue.

They are calling for the province to enact stricter policies to protect consumers and store owners, including harsher penalties and a specialized task force.

READ MORE: Rising food, rental costs: Kelowna’s living wage takes a dramatic leap

READ MORE: Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLake CountryRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died
Next story
B.C. hockey arena employee arrested after phone found in girls change room

Just Posted

Jen Temple says three toy drives are planned to support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program, two of which will be held at Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre on the Fraser Hwy. (Image submitted: Jen Temple)
‘Huge increase in need’ for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Former Surrey man charged with fraud over $5K

The Delta Literary Arts Society is holding the next installment of its bi-monthly InkWellTold reading-in-conversation series on Nov. 26, 2022 at the North Delta Centre for the Arts. The event will focus on “writing with a purpose” and feature writer/instructor Taslim Jaffer and advocate/author Daniel Pearse. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)
North Delta author talk to focus on drive to write personal stories

Missing Surrey woman Gurmail Sandhu, 66. (Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey Mounties need help to find missing woman