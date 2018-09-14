Vancouver Coun. Adrianne Carr speaks on banning single-use plastic items at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler on Friday. (UBCM)

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

B.C. cities voted to nix single-use plastic items and to endorse a national strategy to keep plastics out of ocean waters.

On Friday morning, delegates voted to endorse a Vancouver motion to expand their anti-single use plastic items policy province-wide.

Coun. Adriane Carr told delegates about the costs, waste and environmental impact of throwing out plastics.

Carr said that in Vancouver alone, “every week in Vancouver, seven million plastic straws are thrown away, 2.6 million plastic lined paper cups and two million plastic cups” are thrown away.

“The cost of dealing with just the removal of just this kind of waste from the garbage cans on our streets has been estimated at $2.5 million a year,” said Carr.

The impacts of single-use plastic items are becoming more clear, Carr said.

“In the oceans they’re talking about… 4.8-12.7 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans,” she said.

In a late add-on resolution on Friday morning, Port Alberni Coun. Chris Alemany went a step further.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island ‘ground zero’ for ocean plastics issue: Courtenay-Alberni MP

Alemany asked delegates to endorse a national strategy to keep plastics out of Canada’s oceans.

The bill, called M-151, was introduced by Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and will be voted on in Ottawa this fall.

“The plastics that end up in our waterways are a global environmental challenge,” Alemany said Friday.

“More and more animals are washing up on our shores with their stomachs filled with plastic waste. It’s shameful.”

The resolution was endorsed, despite concerns from some delegates that the late nature of the motion did not allow them to study up on the contents on Johns’ bill.

The bill aims to create regular funding for an education campaign, community led cleanup projects, reduce use of single-use plastic items and create a plan to clean up derelict fishing gear.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion
Next story
Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

Just Posted

Horgan doubles down on no bridge tolls for Port Mann, Golden Ears

BC Liberals question where the Massey Tunnel replacement, Hwy. 1 upgrades are

‘Naked’ stage in Surrey for ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ comedy

At Newton theatre, actors read story of four women looking to jump-start their lives again

Telus says White Rock utility pole ‘was never a risk to the public’

Safety concerns raised over dual-pole setup

Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

A B.C. resident who attended a Vancouver music festival, Skookum, broke out with symptoms Thursday

Winners of 2018 Surrey International Trade Awards revealed

Indus Travels won the Large Business Category, and Kitply Industries for Small Business

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

Most Read