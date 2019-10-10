A frosty Maple leaf thawing with its fellow leaves on a brisk autumn morning. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Temperatures plunged across the B.C. overnight, breaking a number of low temperature records – but meteorologists are expecting more seasonal weather ahead.

“We’ll flirt with a few records tonight, but gradually will see records climb closer to normal,” Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald told Black Press Media Thursday.

One of the oldest records broken Wednesday was seen at the Vancouver International Airport where temperatures dropped to freezing, marking the coldest Oct. 10 in 123 years.

ALSO READ: Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Meanwhile, the Bella Coola Airport dipped to -3.4 C, breaking a record of -3.3 C recorded in 1915.

A total of 41 cold temperatures have been broken in the past two days, including -10.3 C in Clinton on Wednesday, breaking a 2009 record, and -8.2 C in Smithers, smashing the old record set in 1959.

MacDonald said skies are expected to remain clear overnight Thursday, bringing more cold weather and possible records.

More records broken in B.C. Wednesday:

Abbotsford: -0.4 C (-0.1 C in 2008)

Campbell River: -5 C (-3 C in 1983)

Hope: -0.1 C (2.8 C in 2009)

Lytton: -2.3 C (1.7 C in 2009)

Nanaimo: -1.5 C (0 C in 1948)

Port Alberni: -2.7 C (-1.1 C in 1916)

Port Hardy: -1.8 C (-0.6 C in 1972)

Powell River: -1.4 C (-0.3 C in 2008)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters
Next story
Surrey moves to overhaul its civic awards program, merging some and dropping others

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP ask for help identifying arson suspect

Suspect sought in connection to fire at a tire shop earlier this year

Forum: Candidates talk housing, affordability in South Surrey-White Rock

Candidates eventually go off-script when discussing affordability options

Surrey moves to overhaul its civic awards program, merging some and dropping others

The new Civic Distinction Awards name ‘better identifies the intent of the awards,’ report says

Delta police release image of person of interest in ‘suspicious’ Ladner fire

The fire broke out at Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. (5052 48th Ave.) just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 2

CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY: Meet your candidates for the Oct. 21 election

This riding, created in 2013, takes in parts of Langley, South Surrey-White-Rock-Cloverdale and Fleetwood-Port Kells

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 10

Events and community listings for North Delta

Guilty plea in Lower Mainland double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Most Read