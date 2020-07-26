FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said four more flights into Vancouver International Airport could have left passengers exposed to COVID-19.

The CDC, which has regularly posted flight exposures since the pandemic began, said the exposures happened on the following flights:

  • July 10: Delta 3569 – Vancouver to Seattle

  • July 11: American Airlines 1415 Dallas to Vancouver

  • July 12: Air Canada 214 – Vancouver to Calgary (seats 25-31)

  • July 17: Air Canada 855– London to Vancouver (seats 26-32)

The CDC is asking passengers on international flights to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms for 14 days, while domestic flight passengers are asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Non-essential travellers into Canada, including Canadian citizens and permanent residents, are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The CDC lists common symptoms of COVID-19 as:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough or worsening of chronic cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle aches

Less common symptoms can also include:

  • Stuffy nose
  • Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
  • Dizziness, confusion
  • Abdominal pain
  • Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

For more information on public exposures, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice
Next story
Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?

Just Posted

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

He has not yet been charged, police say

Dream Lottery home up for grabs in Morgan Creek

South Surrey prize home part of latest BC Children’s Hospital Foundation lotto

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 25: Horgan cautions parents to have a back-up plan for September

Surrey student’s science fair project aimed at helping fight wildfires

Grade 12 student Robin Yadav uses drone technology to take visual information of fires

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

UPDATE: RCMP confirm drowning death at Cultus Lake in Fraser Valley

Unidentified adult confirmed deceased after drowning at Entrance Bay

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

Most Read