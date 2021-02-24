Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

The B.C. broadcaster whose leg was broken after an aggressive confrontation with a street preacher in August has filed a civil lawsuit, naming the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Police along, with the preacher, for failing to keep the peace.

Justin Morissette, a sports broadcaster, interrupted an anti-LGBTQ street preacher’s sermon last summer, and was allegedly attacked by the Dorre Love and another man who has not been named. Morissette was left with two broken bones and a dislocated knee.

Six months later, Morissette is just now able to fully weight bear on the leg, but is not yet walking or back to work.

Morissette’s lawyer Jim Hanson said the city and police were well aware of the nuisance Love was causing in the West End, and failed in their duty to protect the community.

“This gentleman was spewing hate speech from a microphone on the corner. He was making the area around unlivable because of his persistent haranguing. His loud speech was offensive and full of hatred and vitriol,” Hanson said.

Love and the ministry he was associated with are also named in the suit.

Love, who says he acted in self defense, has been charged with aggravated assault but has not yet been tried in court. He shared a news report of the incident last August on social media with the caption, “Christian Discrimination. Preacher wrongfully arrested.”

“We take the position that a man doesn’t have the right to stand on a street corner and spew hatred towards the LGBT community or any other community,” Hanson said.

READ MORE: B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Love was arrested for Anti-Social Behaviour in July, a month before the altercation with Morissette, and told police at that time he wouldn’t stop preaching. Hanson argues this shows the police knew the hate-speech would continue, and says they should have taken more decisive action.

“We seek compensation for Mr. Morissette so that he can get on with his life, but we also seek set a precedent the local governments have a responsibility to ensure that this kind of anti-social, hateful conduct that makes communities unlivable is brought to an end.”

The organization he was affiliated with, Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, was founded in Toronto and features projects like “Church is Essential”, “Christian Positive Space” and “Stop Bullying Christians Now.”

As for free speech argument, Hanson said “The right of free speech is not the right to make yourself a nuisance and inflame a community and to bring pain and suffering through your hateful language.”

The City of Vancouver hasn’t received the notice of claim yet and so declined to comment. Love and Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries have not responded to requests for interview.

