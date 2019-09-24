Hudson Pollner tries out the slide at Playland Daycare in Sooke. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

B.C. boosts funding to help communities buy land for daycares

NDP’s $10-a-day childcare plan is being tested until next March at 53 facilities

The B.C. government is increasing the amount of money municipalities can receive to buy land for child-care centres in a bid to open up more licensed spaces.

Under the changes, municipalities and regional districts can apply for up to $4 million, an increase of $3 million from the previous cap on funding applications.

Katrine Conroy, the minister of children and family development, says local governments have asked for help to create child-care spaces to help attract employers and boost their economies.

The province says Osoyoos received $900,000 under the program last year to create 18 new licensed child-care spaces at a centre in the community.

In last spring’s budget, the province allocated $1.3 billion to be spent over three years on its child-care program.

READ MORE: B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

ALSO: B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments from provincial program

The NDP promised in the last election campaign to provide $10-a-day child care, which is being tested until next March at 53 facilities across B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions
Next story
Three thefts in a month ‘unsettling’ for Surrey firefighters charity

Just Posted

Surrey’s first professional female firefighter caps off inspiring career

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

OUR VIEW: Adults must step up in fight against climate change

The lives of future generations may well depend on our immediate response to this looming crisis

Conservative candidate mum on ‘Black Peter’ controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

Surrey’s Jalen Philpot scores Player of the Week nod as twin brother Tyson sits with sore foot

‘I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,’ Seaquam product says

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Most Read