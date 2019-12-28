University of Victoria campus, September 2017. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Black Press)

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

A B.C. Appeal Court panel has certified a class-action lawsuit against the University of Victoria over a wage freeze that employees say the institution wasn’t legally authorized to make.

The three-member panel overturned a lower court ruling that had tossed out an application to certify as a class action by Susan Service, who is part of group of non-union workers classified as “management excluded employees.”

Service claims the university wrongly forced a salary freeze on these employees in breach of their contract after the B.C. Finance Ministry announced in 2012 that public-sector management salaries would be frozen.

She claims the university failed to give as many as 134 members the annual salary increases they were due, which also negatively impacted their pensions, in the years 2013 through 2016.

Writing for the panel, Justice Susan Griffin allowed the appeal and certified the class proceeding, saying the contract is the common issue between the employees, although no court has made a decision on the main allegations in the case.

The trial heard the university claimed it was following the government’s direction, that it was entitled to change the terms and conditions of the contract and that those employees accepted the change.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
18-year-old Ontario man identified as victim in South Surrey shooting days before Christmas

Just Posted

18-year-old Ontario man identified as victim in South Surrey shooting days before Christmas

IHIT responded to home in the 2200-block of 152 Street after man found dead Dec. 24

Surrey man pepper-sprayed in what Mounties call case of mistaken identity

Victim answered door knock at Whalley townhouse Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in 13800-block of 102 Avenue

Creative stuff sought/sold at another Artist Garage Sale in Surrey

Youth Arts Council event Jan. 11 at Newton Cultural Centre

SURREY EVENTS: ‘Snow White’ panto fun and more

Concerts, plays and other events planned in Surrey and area

Surrey’s RapidBus route to launch in January

TransLink says routes will be ‘up to 20% faster than local bus service’

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Most Read