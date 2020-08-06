Premier John Horgan announced Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) that a new regional cancer treatment centre in the planned new hospital in Cloverdale. In December 2019, the province announced Surrey’s second hospital, which will be built next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale

B.C. announces regional cancer treatment centre to be included in new Surrey hospital

Services expected to include treatment, supportive care, research, education, innovative technologies

The province has announced a regional cancer treatment centre will be included in the new hospital, which will be built in Cloverdale.

On Thursday (Aug. 6), Premier John Horgan announced the centre, which will also treat patients in the surrounding areas.

According to the province, the facility will include services such as treatment, supportive care, research, education and innovative technologies like virtual health.

It will be the province’s seventh regional cancer centre, with existing facilities in Surrey Memorial Hospital, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria.

“Nothing is more important than the health of your family, and for people dealing with cancer, having access to treatment close to home is especially welcome,” said Horgan during the announcement in Cloverdale.

“The cancer centre at the new Surrey Hospital will deliver high quality, comprehensive and compassionate cancer care services for patients and their families in their fast-growing community.”

The province first announced the plan for Surrey’s second hospital in December 2019.

Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale, Dec. 9, 2019

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

