Shane Simpson, B.C. minister of social development and poverty reduction (B.C. government)

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

People who receive income assistance and disability assistance payments in B.C. and don’t qualify for federal emergency aid will receive an additional $300 for the next three months, starting with cheques being issued April 22.

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announced April 2 that the additional assistance will not require an application for people who receive the payments who is not eligible for emergency federal support programs.

The B.C. “crisis supplement” also applies to low-income seniors who receive the B.C. Seniors Supplement. That payment, which has been $49 a month, will increase to $300 for April, May and June, Simpson said.

For those eligible for Employment Insurance benefits, including Ottawa’s new $2,000 Canada Emergency Response Benefit, those payments will be exempt from B.C. social assistance income limits for April, May and June.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Just Posted

Claiming she has COVID-19, stranger coughs in Cloverdale woman’s face

Clayton Heights woman will now self-isolate for the next two weeks

Surrey hospital staff fed by Delta restaurant with opening date delayed due to COVID-19

Happy Singh Eats will be ‘an Indian McDonald’s in terms of the price points,’ rep says

IHIT, coroner investigations into March 2019 deaths of South Surrey mother and sons continue

No further suspects sought, IHIT confirms

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 2: ‘Betrayal’ to shun self-isolation rules, special-needs families ‘in crisis mode’

Quarantined Surrey mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Cloverdale’s Christine Williamson shares her family’s challenges, strengths

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

UFV student nurses offering respite to frontline nurses, care aides

Website helping to match volunteers with those who need help with daily errands

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

’A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

Fraser Valley care home has two confirmed cases of COVID-19

Two residents at Mission’s Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence have been diagnosed

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Most Read