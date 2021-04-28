A road closed sign is placed at the bottom of a steep hill after several snow storms made some roads unuseable in North Vancouver Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A road closed sign is placed at the bottom of a steep hill after several snow storms made some roads unuseable in North Vancouver Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Avalanche safety efforts on B.C. highways get solid marks from auditor general

Michael Pickup said report found avalanche deaths on B.C. highways are rare

British Columbia is effectively managing highway avalanche risks, says a report by the province’s auditor general that examined two decades of data.

Michael Pickup said Tuesday an audit by his office found avalanche deaths on B.C. highways are rare and road closures are declining, but improvements can still be made.

The audit reviewed historical data from 2000 to 2020 and examined results from the Transportation Ministry’s avalanche safety program from 2018 to 2020.

Pickup told a news conference there haven’t been any avalanche-related deaths on provincial highways in the last 20 years.

“And over the same time frame we have seen a decrease in both the frequency and duration of closures due to avalanches.”

The audit says the last highway avalanche deaths were in 1999 when two Transportation Ministry employees were caught in an avalanche.

Pickup said the audit reviewed data from a long period of time because the weather changes the severity of avalanche seasons.

The audit also found the ministry provides timely avalanche forecasts to highway users, maintenance contractors and emergency services.

It recommended that the ministry update the 1,600 avalanche paths it has mapped to reflect changes from a variety of factors, including vegetation growth, fires and logging activity.

Pickup said the ministry accepted the audit’s eight recommendations to improve highway user safety and reliability. In its response, the ministry has committed to update its avalanche path data by next winter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Auditor GeneralAvalanche

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man rescued by family after crashing into water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows
Next story
New Westminster school district votes to immediately cancel police liaison program

Just Posted

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
Surrey, White Rock families invited to ‘camp out’ at home for COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

File photo
Surrey School District not planning to pull cops out of schools, like Vancouver

Such a move would require ‘careful consideration,’ district spokeswoman says

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, as seen on stores.shopdisney.com/bc/surrey/786.
Surrey’s Disney store to close with all others in Canada: report

‘We haven’t been told anything, other than what we’ve seen on social media,’ store employee says

In addition to a COVID-19 test centre, Peace Arch Hospital is also hosting an antibody infusion clinic. (File photo)
Access to Surrey-based COVID-19 antibody study expands

Infusion clinic underway at Peace Arch Hospital, more anticipated for Fraser East

A fruit vendor and shoppers at Surrey Urban Farmers Market on the rec centre plaza site in 2016. (File photo)
Surrey Urban Farmers Market plans move to Hawthorne Park starting in June

News of Saturday shopping at new site posted to market website

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.
Metro Vancouver Disney stores to be among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Tuesday night, April 27, at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, the Vancouver Giants dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to the Kamloops Blazers (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop hard-fought decision to the Kamloops Blazers

Tanner Brown notches first goal since November 2019

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New Westminster school district votes to immediately cancel police liaison program

Vancouver school district officials have also pulled the program

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

Most Read