Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Due to high avalanche hazard, Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden is closed. DriveBC estimates time for re-opening 10 p.m. tonight.

Environmental Canada has issued a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall warning for interior BC.

Total snowfall of up to 40 cm is expected in the next couple days.

A slow moving frontal system will produce 15 to 40 cm of snow over West Columbia, including Rogers Pass, Nakusp and West Kootenay beginning tonight through to Saturday morning. For West Kootenay, heaviest snowfall can be expected over communities that are located at higher elevation.

Snow will end Saturday morning as the frontal system dissipates.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm. Check road conditons at http://www.drivebc.ca/