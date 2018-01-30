Autopsy results inconclusive for 14-year-old Delta baseball player

The cause of 14-year-old Kyle Losse’s death is still unknown after the family received the results of his autopsy yesterday (Monday, Jan. 29).

On Sunday, Jan. 21, Kyle’s parents found him on the floor of the bathroom with a vape pen beside him. After taking him to Delta Hospital, where he underwent toxicology tests, the family was told he could go home until Wednesday, when he was scheduled to get blood tests.

On Monday, Kyle developed a rash and was taken to BC Children’s Hospital. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, his family decided to take him off life support.

The results of Kyle’s autopsy did not point to a certain cause of death, something that Kyle’s step-mom Niki Losse said wasn’t surprising.

“We have been told from the beginning that we might not have answers for weeks or months, and a lot of the tests that we run at the beginning are just preliminary type things,” she said.

“You kind of hope that we’d have an answer right away but we knew it might take longer for the more extensive tests.”

Both the BC Coroner’s Service and Fraser Health are investigating the incident.

The BC Coroner’s Service said they cannot release any information about the autopsy or the investigation while it is ongoing. They could not say how long the investigation will take, but will release a report on its findings when it is finished.

-with files from Tom Zillich



