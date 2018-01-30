Kyle Losse in a photo posted to a page at Gofundme.com.

Autopsy results inconclusive for 14-year-old Delta baseball player

Kyle Losse passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 23

The cause of 14-year-old Kyle Losse’s death is still unknown after the family received the results of his autopsy yesterday (Monday, Jan. 29).

On Sunday, Jan. 21, Kyle’s parents found him on the floor of the bathroom with a vape pen beside him. After taking him to Delta Hospital, where he underwent toxicology tests, the family was told he could go home until Wednesday, when he was scheduled to get blood tests.

On Monday, Kyle developed a rash and was taken to BC Children’s Hospital. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, his family decided to take him off life support.

Related: Grieving parents of dead Delta baseball player, 14, want answers

The results of Kyle’s autopsy did not point to a certain cause of death, something that Kyle’s step-mom Niki Losse said wasn’t surprising.

“We have been told from the beginning that we might not have answers for weeks or months, and a lot of the tests that we run at the beginning are just preliminary type things,” she said.

“You kind of hope that we’d have an answer right away but we knew it might take longer for the more extensive tests.”

Both the BC Coroner’s Service and Fraser Health are investigating the incident.

The BC Coroner’s Service said they cannot release any information about the autopsy or the investigation while it is ongoing. They could not say how long the investigation will take, but will release a report on its findings when it is finished.

-with files from Tom Zillich


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey man charged after loaded pistol, drugs and cash seized during traffic stop
Next story
Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

Just Posted

Crash at 104 Ave and 154 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries

Suspect who allegedly bear-maced RCMP officer arrested in Cloverdale residence

Search warrant carried out with help of armoured personnel carrier in Cloverdale on Jan. 26

White Rock cannabis dispensaries prohibited – for now

Further review of issue promised by city at public hearing

Court date for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault pushed back for fourth time

The Emerson’s lawyers asked for an additional three weeks to review the case

Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

‘Frustrated’ residents cite lack of transparency, information in council chambers

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

B.C. killer whales need emergency protection, according to conservation groups

Food availability, excess noise and habitat loss are major threats to southern resident orcas

Most Read