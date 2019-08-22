Auditor general to release ‘executive expenses’ report for Surrey School District

Report is to determine whether employer-paid expenses ‘comply’ with applicable district policies

Auditor General Carol Bellringer will be releasing her latest report Thursday (Aug. 22), which has to do with executive expenses at the Surrey School District.

The report is “to determine whether the Surrey School District employer-paid expenses comply with applicable school district policies and are consistent with core government policy,” according the the Office of the Auditor General of B.C.’s website, under the “Work in Progress” tab.

Bellringer will be holding a news conference call about the report Thursday morning.

Stay tuned to this story for live updates.

READ ALSO: Top earners in Surrey School District revealed, April 11, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Auditor general to release 'executive expenses' report for Surrey School District

Report is to determine whether employer-paid expenses 'comply' with applicable district policies

