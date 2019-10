Clayton Heights Secondary was on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 1), following an attempted robbery at a Cloverdale bank. (Image: Google Maps)

Police have one person in custody

Surrey RCMP has confirmed that Clayton Heights Secondary was in “lockdown” after an attempted robbery at a bank around the corner from the school.

Police said one male is in custody, but police didn’t elaborate on what happened at the TD Bank on Fraser Highway.

Surrey Schools spokesperson Sheila Reynolds said the school was on lockdown “briefly” after school was dismissed, and it lasted for about 15 minutes.

