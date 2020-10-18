Attempted abduction near Cloverdale elementary school under investigation

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a reported attempted abduction near a Cloverdale elementary school.

In a news release issued Saturday, police say shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, Mounties were notified of the incident that took place near Adam Road Elementary (18228 68 Ave.).

“A student reported they were approached by a man driving a black van, who asked them to get inside the vehicle. The student ran away, back inside the school where staff called the police,” the release states.

Police say a limited description of the man and vehicle are available at this time, however, the suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, bald with a beard, and was wearing an orange-brown shirt.

Surrey RCMP officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

Surrey Schools superintendent Jordan Tinney sent a letter to parents advising of the incident, adding that it serves as a reminder to discuss “stranger danger” safety precautions.

“We have discussed these at school, but it is also important that these discussions take place at home,” Tinney wrote.

Tinney offered a number of safety tips.

“Be aware of your surroundings. If you notice anything or anyone suspicious, notify a parent or another trusted adult (like a teacher or grandparent). If a stranger ever approaches and offers a ride or treats (like candy or toys) or asks for help with a task (like helping find a lost dog), they should step away, yell “No!” and leave the area immediately. Always notify a parent or another trusted adult of what happened. Trust your instincts and your feelings. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable or if you feel like something’s just not right — even if you can’t explain why — walk away immediately and notify a trusted adult.”

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

Last week, police say information was circulated online and in media about a suspicious circumstance involving a group of children approached by a man in a grey Mercedes in Clayton Heights. Police say they identified the vehicle and driver, and it was determined that there was no attempt to abduct children, rather, the man was in the area taking photos related to his business.