Attacker sought in Whalley-area assault that left one person seriously injured

Surrey RCMP are looking for help to find the attacker in a Whalley-area assault that left one person seriously injured.

It happened Aug. 6 at 7 a.m., when Surrey RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to a report of an injured man in the area of 105A Avenue and City Parkway.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police believe the assault occurred in the area of the 10600-block on 135A Street.

“The victim was wearing shorts and a red long sleeved shirt at the time,” says a news release posted to Surrey RCMP’s website. “If you were in the area and witnessed the assault or may have dashcam footage, please contact Surrey RCMP.”

Contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.