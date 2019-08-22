At two Surrey intersections, high-friction surfaces designed to help drivers stop quicker

The application toughens the road surface to reduce skidding, transportation ministry says

New high-friction road surfaces have been installed at two Surrey intersections and 12 others across Metro Vancouver.

The dark-coloured treatment is designed to help drivers maintain better control, in both dry and wet conditions, and aims to reduce rear-end collisions, according to a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure release.

“These intersections and off-ramps were selected for the treatment application because they were identified as high-collision locations,” the release says. “The application toughens the road surface to reduce skidding and helps vehicles come to a complete stop, quickly and safely.”

The specialized aggregate and resin treatment is expected to improve friction for more than seven years.

The treated sites in Surrey are both located on Highway 10 – at 120th Street and also 176th Street, in both eastbound and westbound lanes approaching those intersections.

Intersections have also been treated in North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Saanich.

”Work began last year, but completion was delayed due to unfavourable weather,” the release notes.

The $3.9-million project is a partnership between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and ICBC, which will be monitoring these intersections to determine effectiveness and whether the treatment will be used at other locations.