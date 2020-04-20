As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

An RCMP investigator inspects vehicles destroyed by fire at the residence of Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLean, both corrections officers, in Wentworth Centre, N.S. on Monday, April 20, 2020. A neighbour, Tom Bagley, was also killed on the property. Police say at least 19 people are dead, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, after a man, driving a restored police car, went on a murder spree in several Nova Scotia communities. The alleged killer, 51, was shot and killed by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The RCMP says a weekend killing rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed at least 19 lives and the toll is expected to rise.

Chief Insp. Chris Leather says investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings at 16 crime scenes in central and northern Nova Scotia.

He says five of the crime scenes involve burned-out buildings, and they expect more bodies to be found inside.

Leather says some of the victims were know to the killer while others who were targeted did not know him.

Canadian RCMP Comm. Brenda Lucki says there is no news on a motive.

“A note has not been found,” she said. The suspect, a 51-year-old denturist was “not well known to police,” Lucki added.

– with files from Katya Slepian/Black Press Media

The Canadian Press

