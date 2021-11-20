Dozens of tractors rode down 104 Avenue in Whalley Saturday afternoon (March 13, 2021) as part of one of the ‘Basmodi Wave’ events happening across the Lower Mainland for the next several weeks to continue to draw attention to the farmers protests in India. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Dozens of tractors rode down 104 Avenue in Whalley Saturday afternoon (March 13, 2021) as part of one of the ‘Basmodi Wave’ events happening across the Lower Mainland for the next several weeks to continue to draw attention to the farmers protests in India. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

As India’s prime minister agrees to repeal farm laws, protests continue on Surrey-Delta border

Critics say process to undo laws could take months, if it happens at all

After more than a year of protests around the world, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday (Nov. 19) that he would repeal the controversial agriculture laws.

But some are taking that news with a grain of salt.

READ ALSO: Bowing to protests, India’s prime minister agrees to repeal farm laws, Nov. 19, 2021

“Primarily, it’s a mixture of some level of relief and then some bewilderment that it’s been a year of sacrifice,” explained Moninder Singh, a spokesperson for the B.C. Gurdwaras Council.

“People have left their homes, millions of people congregating at times around India’s capital, hundreds of people dying on the streets, clashes with police, the economy in the Punjab state coming to a standstill.

“I think all of those things are now compounding on people, so did we actually win? What have we actually achieved? Have we just moved back to the status quo?”

In the past year, there have been protests around the world, including near-daily protests along the Surrey-Delta border at Scott Road and 72 Avenue and car rallies throughout the Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: Thousands take part in second car rally in support, solidarity of farmers in India, Dec. 5, 2020

Those protests stemmed from three bills that were put forward in India’s central government in September of 2020 that Singh previously told the Now-Leader would affect “small-time farmers” in India.

“What it essentially does is it takes away something called the MSP, which is the minimum support price that farmers rely on. So depending on how the economy’s going… they have a minimum support price they can rely on that the government will buy their produce and their product at. Once that’s stripped away, they’re left to a free market,” explained Singh back in 2019.

“In that part of the world, a free market is essentially a death sentence for most of these small-time farmers.”

He added it leaves the farmers “at the power of the larger corporations” who can, with no minimum support price, “lower the prices which they buy at.”

Now, Singh said the process to undo those laws could take months – if it happens at all.

“Now to undo all of that, it would come back to parliament and there would be an entire process around that. Even as Mr. Modi is saying this, it would take a concerted effort of a lot of other MPs to side with him in a coalition government to actually bring it down.”

Asked if he thinks the general public has realized this announcement could take time, Singh said, “I think that has yet to settle in at a mass level, but I think the celebrations are happening at a mass level.”

Scott Road and 72 Avenue was buzzing Thursday night (Nov. 18), he noted, as “people were very overcome with emotion.” A group was back at the northeast corner on Friday.

“The key to this is understanding the short-term announcement as just short-term, and the longer term struggle of the farmers plight in India in general. That achievement will be a longer process.”

– With files from The Canadian Press


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Indiaprotest

Previous story
Transport Canada issues order banning boats from B.C. flood areas, effective immediately

Just Posted

Athletics at Salish Secondary School have been temporarily suspended. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some athletics temporarily suspended at Salish Secondary School

Paul Orazietti says sidewalks in Cloverdale have become major tripping hazards. Now he’s thankful repair work is finally being done. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Sidewalks under repair in Cloverdale

Arlan Benn charges his Tesla at Cloverdale’s new 100-kilowatt fast charging EV station. B.C. Hydro recently installed the new “pump” as part of its Electrification Plan. The initiative will see 325 fast-charging stations built at 145 locations across B.C. by 2025. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
B.C. Hydro installs fast EV charging unit in Cloverdale

Friday night, Nov 19, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3,000 in attendance, the Vancouver Giants fell 4-1 to the visiting Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants downed by Everett