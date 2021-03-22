(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is reminding people to report fraud as the amount defrauded from Canadians last year hit more than $100 million.

According to recent data from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Canadians lost $106.4 million to fraud in 2020, of which $62.6 million was related to online fraud.

Since the pandemic hit full force last March, 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud. Romance scams have also been big, defrauding Canadians out of $18.5 million last year.

This year, 7,646 Canadians have already lost $34.6 million to various fraud scams.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the top 10 frauds by number of reports in 2020 were:

  • Extortion – 17,390
  • Identity fraud – 16,970
  • Personal information – 6,649
  • Phishing – 3,672
  • Merchandise – 3,354
  • Victim vendor (payment scam) – 2,320
  • Job scams – 2,297
  • Service oriented – 2,009
  • Spear phishing (targeting business) – 1,049
  • Emergency (fraudulent calls) – 924

But if fraud isn’t reported, there’s not much the authorities can do about it.

“Those who commit these kinds of crimes are rarely amateurs and know how to prey on people’s fears,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, in a Monday (March 22) news release.

“March is Fraud Prevention Month in Canada and it’s a good time to remind everyone that no one can identify who you are when you call Crime Stoppers anonymously with information that could lead to these criminals being found and arrested.”

To report fraud to Crime Stoppers, anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-855-448-8477 or 1-800-222- 8477 or online at solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers is available 24 hours a day, can take information in 115 language and could provide a reward of up to $5,000.

READ MORE: Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fraud

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 21
Next story
SURREY NOW & THEN: The Friday when Freda stormed through, cutting power for up to a week

Just Posted

W. W. Hastings photo
SURREY NOW & THEN: The Friday when Freda stormed through, cutting power for up to a week

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A Rocha Canada, located in South Surrey, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help protect the Little Campbell River Watershed. (Tracy Holmes photo)
South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receives $50,000 grant for wetland protection

Grant issued as part of provincial conservation and economic stimulus program

A view of the “I Spy a City” digital art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (submitted photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)
‘I Spy a City’ images flash on Surrey’s UrbanScreen this spring

Exhibit on the wall of Whalley building created by Flavourcel animation collective

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Student group to host event on Saturday, April 3

Police in Surrey investigate what they call a “serious” single-vehicle crash in Newton Sunday, March 21. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)
UPDATE: Three people, including five-year-old girl, hurt after SUV drives onto sidewalk

Police say driver is Class 7 (learner) and that distracted driving may be to blame

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)
Abbotsford artist using unique abilities to create art

MEI grad Julia Martens, who has a form of synesthesia, aiming to grow art career

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Most Read