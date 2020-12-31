Witnesses report the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge is on fire Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Daphne Craysler/Special to The News)

Witnesses report the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge is on fire Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Daphne Craysler/Special to The News)

UPDATE: Guests evacuated after fire at Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge

Cause of the fire not yet known, traffic blocked in the area

All seven guests evacuated safely after crews were called to battle a large blaze at the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge early Thursday morning.

A report of a fire at the hotel located at 21735 Lougheed Hwy. came in to Maple Ridge firefighters around 4 a.m., according to fire chief Howard Exner.

“The hotel did have some people staying in it, but they were all able to get out because of the fire alarm system,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

“We’re still in the firefighting stage… and then we’ll be able to do a safety assessment,” Exner said.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

In a video posted to social media by Daphne Craysler early Thursday morning a roaring fire can be seen with the structure barely visible.

By 8:30 a.m. crews had the fire distinguished.

Exner confirmed guests will not be permitted to return to the hotel.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are assisting the Maple Ridge fire department in the area of 216th Street and Lougheed Highway.

The area will remain closed to traffic until fire crews have cleared the scene.

