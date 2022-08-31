This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

CRIME

Arson suspect arrested, released for mid-August brush fires in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a string of brush fires in Cloverdale.

Last week police questioned a 54-year-old woman and searched a Cloverdale-area home. Arrested, the suspect was later released pending further investigation, according to a news release posted to Surrey RCMP’s website.

The suspect’s name is not made public by police.

The investigation focuses on several fires that broke out in a short period of time in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 16, at around 2 a.m.

From the start, police suspected the fires were deliberately set.

Four brush fires hit near 177B Street and 58A Avenue, the 17300-block of 60 Avenue, 176A Street and 59 Avenue and the 17200-block of 61 Avenue, where fire spread to a travel trailer parked in a driveway.

“Investigators are actively working to advance the investigation and will be recommending charges in relation to this string of fires,” said Cpr. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP’s media relations officer.

“Although a suspect has been identified, we are still encouraging everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

-with a file from Malin Jordan


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack
Next story
Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

Just Posted

This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Arson suspect arrested, released for mid-August brush fires in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say

Writer-producer Kraig Wenman in a set representing a Canadian bank constructed in Georgia for the film Bandit. (Contributed image courtesy of Kraig Wenman)
Crime ‘dramedy’ by White Rock screenwriter set for theatrical opening

Navdeep Kaur is missing and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 22 (Surrey RCMP handout photo)
Police searching for missing South Asian woman from Surrey

Motorcyclist shown on the website for The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio. (Photo: americancrowncircus.com)
Circus touring to Surrey promises ‘unique’ acts under big-top tent in mall parking lot

Pop-up banner image