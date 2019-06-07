(Delta Police Department photo)

Arrests prompt Delta police warning about catalytic converter thefts

There’ve been several catalytic converter, battery thefts recently on Annacis Island and in North Delta

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a van on Annacis Island.

According to a press release, a Delta police officer was patrolling on Derwent Way just after midnight on June 4 when he observed an unoccupied truck he suspected had been stolen in another jurisdiction.

As he investigated, he observed two people underneath a van nearby. He advised the men of his presence and, with the assistance of another officer who arrived on scene, took both men into custody on suspicion of attempting to steal the van’s catalytic converter. The men were in possession of a power saw.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants. According to the release, criminals from across Metro Vancouver are stealing these converters to sell the parts for scrap.

There have been a number of catalytic converter and battery thefts in recent months, primarily on Annacis Island and in North Delta, with two in North Delta last week.

“We wanted to alert the public and business owners, because our officers would appreciate a heads-up whenever suspicious behaviour is seen — such as a person going underneath a truck, semi-truck or commercial vehicle at night,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in press release. “This is the type of occasion where it’s appropriate to call 9-1-1, as this could be a theft in progress.”

Leykauf noted that thieves can remove a catalytic converter with a reciprocating saw quite quickly.

The DPD’s Business Watch Program has reached out to many businesses in North Delta which have vehicle fleets to inform them of the potential risk of theft. To prevent catalytic converter theft, the recommend incorporating better lighting to areas vehicles are stored, increasing sight lines from the road and using surveillance cameras.

Additionally, police suggest welding the catalytic converter to the car’s frame to make it difficult for criminals to take the part off, engraving VIN numbers onto catalytic converters to help in identification, and attaching security devices to catalytic converters as they also help make them more secure and less prone to theft.

Business owners interested in learning more about increasing property security are encouraged to contact their local District Community Liaison Offices. The North Delta office, located at 11906 80th Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for statutory holidays) and can be reached by calling 604-599-7280.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Sales, prices of Cloverdale townhouses and apartments dropped in May

Apartment prices dropped 20 per cent between May 2018 and May 2019

B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey teen mentoring fellow child amputees

Aimee Brennan, 17, of Fleetwood has spent her life helping others

Surrey Eagles continue busy offseason with flurry of trades

BC Hockey League team acquires Christophe Tellier, Juliano Santalucia and Jimmy Darby

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Three vehicles flee scene of shooting at unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Driver nabbed going 53 km/h over speed limit has car impounded by RCMP

Mission police have made local traffic concerns one of the priorities for 2019

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Most Read