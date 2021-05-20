Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)

Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Arrests continued at the Caycuse camp on Thursday, May 20 as the RCMP continued to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against blockades against old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island.

According to a press relsease from the RCMP, police had closed off the area around the camp on Wednesday after making arrests, which included removing two protesters who had locked themselves to a bridge over the Caycuse River. When police returned to the site on Thursday, several individuals had returned to the camp and locked themselves to structures. Police arrested seven protesters on Thursday: six for breaching the injunction, and one who was escorted out with no recommended charges.

All of the arrested protesters were taken to the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment for processing. They refused to sign conditional release documents, and will be held in custody until they appear in court in Nanaimo on Friday.

Police are also recommending charges of obstruction against two other protesters, charges of possession of stolen property against two others, and charges of obstruction and assaulting an officer against one other.

The protesters who were removed from the bridge on Wednesday were among seven total arrests that day. All seven were taken to Lake Cowichan for processing. One was released on conditions with a future court date, while the other five were held in custody overnight and scheduled to appear in court in Nanaimo on Thursday.

A total of 21 protesters have been arrested since police began enforcing the injunction on Tuesday, May 18: 17 for breaching the injunction and four for obstruction.

READ MORE: 5 more protesters arrested at Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

protest

Previous story
VIDEO: Pilot walks away after helicopter crash at Langley airport

Just Posted

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke and Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Locke prepared to take Surrey mayor to court if policing referendum motion deemed out of order again

Surrey councillor says it’s ‘a possibility, absolutely’ she will seek legal action if mayor reprises his response when she brings her motion back to council on May 31

Paul Orazietti stands outside the Dann’s Electronics building which has been transformed into “Henenlotter Video” while being used for James Gunn’s HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale may soon have an all-things film and TV webpage that will chronicle the area’s film history

Paul Orazietti discusses his plan to help bring more film fans to the Cloverdale area

A Surrey Crime Prevention Society volunteer works with local youth during a Community Safety Tour.
Surrey Crime Prevention Society announces new president after resignation

Announcement made in tweet apologizing for former president’s statements

Surrey Eagles forward Christian Fitzgerald was named the MVP of the BC Hockey League’s Coquitlam pod. (Damon James photo)
Eagles’ Fitzgerald, Scarfone win BC Hockey League awards

Fitzgerald named pod MVP; Scarfone picked as top goaltender

A Pacific Avenue resident has raised concerns about the amount of garbage collecting on his street. (Aaron Goodman photo)
Pacific Avenue resident takes issue with increased garbage on White Rock street

City hired additional garbage crews for the waterfront

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Firefighters examine the damaged helicopter at the Langley Regional Airport on Thursday, May 20. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Pilot walks away after helicopter crash at Langley airport

The helicopter apparently crashed onto its side, tearing off the rotor blades

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

The suspect involved in a May 8 attack is described by police as a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
Suspect takes bolt cutters to B.C. business after being asked to wear mask: police

On Thursday, RCMP released surveillance footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Most Read