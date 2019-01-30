Police have issued an arrest warrant for Anhad Virk. (Photo: Police handout)

Arrest warrant issued for Anhad Virk in connection to Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Newton last year

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Anhad Virk, who has been charged in connection to what Surrey RCMP describe as a “targeted” stabbing in Newton last December.

The stabbing happened outside of a business in the 13400-block of 72nd Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2018.

Surrey RCMP says it “resulted in serious injuries to a man in his 50s” and that the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.

According to a Surrey RCMP release, its General Investigation Unit advanced the investigation and charges were approved by BC Prosecution Service on Jan. 25.

Surrey RCMP say Virk is facing “charges including attempted murder.”

Police now hope the public can help locate Virk, who they describe as a South Asian man, six feet tall, 190 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Virk’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


