White Rock RCMP arrested a man Tuesday night for breaching court-ordered conditions that included to not be in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

Arrest likely averted more property crime: White Rock RCMP

‘Keen-eyed’ officer credited with recognizing man who was ordered to stay out of the city

White Rock RCMP suspect one of their own may have stopped a few crimes before they could happen, after spotting a man with a history of committing break-and-enters breaching court-ordered conditions.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said a “keen-eyed” officer arrested an individual walking on Johnston Road late on June 9.

According to a news release, the officer “was aware of this man’s curfew and condition not to be in White Rock.”

“An arrest was made and the man was held in custody to attend court on new charges relating to the breach.”

The incident occurred just two months after police arrested a man within hours of warning him of the detachment’s increased focus on protecting businesses that are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP arrest man for break and enter, shortly after he was warned of property crime focus

That individual was released on conditions including that he not be in White Rock.

Pauls said Wednesday (June 10) that police have been consistent in their message to property-crime offenders:

“We have been open about our persistence with you and that when we are on patrol you are on our minds,” he said.

“Our officers also keep current on any conditions you must abide by. Our interference in your criminal behaviour will continue, however if you decide to change your life then we will turn into your advocate to facilitate that change.”


