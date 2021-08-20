Photo of sports cards posted to Surrey RCMP’s website.

Are these your sports cards? Surrey RCMP search for owner of recovered items

A collection of sports cards seized during investigation last April

Surrey Mounties are searching for the rightful owner of baseball and hockey cards recovered during an investigation.

Photos of the cards are posted to Surrey RCMP’s website.

“On April 20, 2021, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vacant residence in the 14500-block of 106A Avenue,” says a news release. “A collection of sports cards was seized during the investigation and given the circumstances it is believed that the collector’s items were stolen.

“If you or someone you know had sports cards stolen in the Lower Mainland please contact the Surrey RCMP,” at 604-599-0502.


