Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland this week

Watch out for Wednesday night in some areas where wind chill values could approach minus 20

Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Get out the wool socks out as this week is likely to be a frigid one in the Lower Mainland, with Wednesday possibly being one of the coldest nights this winter in the Fraser Valley.

The Arctic air coming from the Interior is still on the move throughout B.C. and towards the south coast. The mercury is set to dip again in the next 24 hours, according to the special weather statement from Environment Canada that went in effect 5 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

Frigid conditions will persist the rest of the week but watch out for Wednesday night (Feb. 10) in the Fraser Valley in particular.

“Arctic outflow warnings are possible for the Fraser Valley, the Sea to Sky corridor and the Central Coast beginning Wednesday night as wind chill values approach minus 20,” according to the weather statement.

Most of the B.C. coast has enjoyed mild winter conditions in 2021, but the recent Arctic air arrival marked a transition to much colder conditions.

RELATED: Arctic air blasts the valley

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Weather