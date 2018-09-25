(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services) Maple Ridge emergency crews were called to the golf course Tuesday afternoon after a report of a fallen tree. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

An arborist was killed Tuesday afternoon by a fallen tree at the Maple Ridge Golf Course, according to reports.

Maple Ridge emergency crews were called to the golf course, located on Golf Lane off 207th Street, around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a fallen tree incident.

They arrived to find an arborist, working near the 9th tee box of the golf course, had been crushed by a fallen tree.

The worker was beyond medical help and pronounced dead at the scene.

The golf course was closed and RCMP taped off the area. WorkSafeBC has been notified of the incident.

Jody Taylor, an aborist with the City of Vancouver who lived in Maple Ridge, was killed by a fallen branch in March 2017 while pruning heavy branches by Kitsilano’s Connaught Park.

• More to follow.

