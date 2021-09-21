All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

Application for special event liquor permits gets easier amid COVID-19 reopening

Effective Sept.21, all special event permit applicants must use new online portal

Effective Tuesday (Sept. 21), those wanting to serve alcohol at community festivals, family gatherings and other private functions in B.C. can now apply online, designed to speed up the application process.

Using the new portal by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch will be the only way to apply for the special permit moving forward, replacing the previous portal.

The B.C. government said in a statement that in many cases, applicants will be approved immediately.

Applicants need either a BCeID or a BC Mobile card and can visit the new website for details on how to get one of these electronic identity options.

Those who have approved applications but unpaid special event permits as of Tuesday must pay and download their details through the old online system before it is disconnected on Oct. 4.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentEvents

Previous story
B.C. parents crowdsourcing COVID-19 school exposures in lieu of provincial information

Just Posted

Anyone with information is asked to call Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. (File photo)
‘Possible’ human remains discovered in Surrey

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain)
New Museum of Surrey exhibit to focus on life of Chief Dan George

Flavourcel collective’s “I Spy a City” animations return to Surrey Urban Screen this fall, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, 13458 107A Ave. The digital art can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring. See listing under Art/Galleries. (submitted photo)
SURREY EVENTS: Plays, art shows, film festivals and more, for Sept. 23 and beyond

Hockey coach Andy Liboiron on the Surrey Knights bench Sept. 16 during the team’s home game against White Rock Whalers. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Knights’ rookie head coach aims to bring winning vibe to hockey team that has really struggled