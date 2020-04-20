B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s convictions of two drug dealers

Men appealed convictions related to 2015 dial-a-dope investigation

The B.C. Appeal Court has dismissed a pair of appeals aimed at drugs and firearms convictions related to a 2015 dial-a-dope investigation.

A Surrey provincial court judge convicted the pair. Scott Theodor Pipping was convicted of producing fentanyl and possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, in cocaine, in methamphetamine and in heroin. He was also convicted of possessing a loaded restricted weapon and possessing a silencer, which is a prohibited device.

Adam Ross Summers was convicted of trafficking in cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Pipping was sentenced to 15 years, less time served, and Summers to five years, less time served. Pipping sought a stay of proceedings or acquittal while Summers sought a stay of proceedings or new trial.

They challenged their convictions for on grounds police used an invalid general warrant because it lacked a notice provision required by the Criminal Code. They also argued a delay between when they were charged and convicted violated their Charter rights to a fair trial within a reasonable time.

“I would dismiss Mr. Pipping’s and Mr. Summers’ appeals,” Justice Nicole Garson decided, with Justices Mary Saunders

and Bruce Butler concurring.


