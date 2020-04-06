Person found dead after apartment fire in White Rock

Crews called to Foster Street complex at 7:30 a.m. Monday

White Rock firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the 1400-block of Foster Street Monday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was found dead after an apartment fire Monday morning in White Rock.

Crews were reportedly called to the fire, located at the Wedgewood Park (1437 Foster St.) apartment building, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that it was notified of a death at that location, but don’t have any further details at this time.

There was minor visible damage to the outside of the building.

Some occupants appeared to have been displaced by the fire, which apparently started in a third-floor suite.

The City of White Rock tweeted about the fire Monday morning, saying that people evacuated from the three-storey building are being temporarily sheltered at a city community centre.

2/2 – People have been evacuated from this three-storey building and are being temporarily sheltered at a City community centre. More information will soon be available. — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) April 6, 2020

More to come…

fireWhite Rock



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.