Surrey resident Jayson Madarang, recently won $1 million from Lotto Max. (BCLC Photo)

Another Surrey resident wins $1M from Lotto Max

The winnings will ‘change my life’ said Jayson Madarang

Another Surrey resident had luck on his side and won a $1 million Maxmillion prize from Lotto Max draw on Oct. 18.

“I was at home and I scanned the ticket, then boom – I was shaking and crying, but then everything had to be normal as I had to go to work,” Jayson Madarang said in a statement.

He plans to use the winnings to take his wife on a vacation to visit family in the Philippines.

Madarang bought the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $159 million in winnings from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Three other Surrey residents also won big from Lotto Max on the Oct. 18 & Oct. 21’s draws.

Surrey

