Another snowfall warning issued for Surrey, White Rock

A kind passerby makes repairs to a lone snowman as temperatures plunged in recent days to -13C in White Rock, while other parts of Canada have gone as low as -51C. (AP Hovasse, Instagram: @aphovasse) Ice started to form on Semiahmoo Bay near the White Rock Pier this week. (Christy Fox photo) Ice started to form on Semiahmoo Bay near the White Rock Pier this week. When the tide went out, it left ‘ice pancakes’ on the beach. (Suzanne Green photo) The weather was cold enough to skate on the Serpentine Fen on Dec. 28. (Geoff Curran photo) The weather was cold enough to skate on the Serpentine Fen on Dec. 28. (Geoff Curran photo)

For those who dreamed of – and got – a white Christmas, the latest forecast may be welcome news.

On the other hand, it might be too much of a good thing, with more snow on the way tonight, tomorrow and on the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Wednesday (Dec. 29) for Surrey and White Rock.

“Heavy snow” is expected to begin this evening with accumulation in the five to 10 centimetre range. The snow is to hold off Friday, but return Saturday.

“A storm system will move across the south coast of B.C. tonight. With ample cold air in place, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning,” the weather alert said.

“Most regions will see close to 5 cm accumulate rapidly within 3 to 6 hours during the overnight hours when the snowfall will be most intense. Visibility may be impacted in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow may make travel difficult.”

Temperatures are to drop to a low of –5 C this evening and –2 C tomorrow.

Temperatures dropped so low earlier this week that ice began forming on Semiahmoo Bay near the White Rock Pier, which hasn’t happened in a number of years.

