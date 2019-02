Another 5-10 cm expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast

Yet another snowfall warning as been issued for the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada calls for five to 10 centimetres for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

Snow will start falling early that morning, possibly mixed with rain, and then taper off in the afternoon.

The agency says it will come down fast, so visibility may be hampered.

