Another small drop in COVID-19 cases in Delta last week

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delta fell again last week, continuing to decline from the all-time high recorded the week ending Jan. 1.

The latest weekly map released by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area (LHA) of residence shows Delta had 230 cases the week of Jan. 23 to 29, 29 fewer than the week before. Cases in the city hi an all-time high of 769 the week ending Jan. 1 as the Omicron variant surged across the region.

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region also decreased last week — 3458, down from 4,535. Four weeks prior, case totals hit an all-time high of 11,314, more than double the 5,285 cases identified the week ending Dec. 25.

Twelve of the region’s 13 LHAs saw decreases from the previous week, with the biggest drops in Surrey (1,018, down 431), Tri-Cities (313, down 223) and Burnaby (389, down 109).

Only Hope saw its numbers increase last week, up six to 19.

Data shared on the BC CDC’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard shows Delta had an overall daily average of 27 new cases per 100,000 people for the week ending Jan. 31 , down from 32 the week before, representing 217 new cases.

Broken down by community health service areas (CHSAs), that’s a rate of 24 cases per 100,000 people in North Delta (down from 31 the week ending Jan. 24 , representing 106 new cases), 36 in Ladner (down from 40 the week ending Jan. 24 , representing 70 new cases) and 23 in Tsawwassen (down from 25 the week ending Jan. 24 , representing 40 new cases). The CHSA of Tsawwassen is comprised of both the Delta community and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

Delta’s total case count over that time frame represented two per cent of cases in B.C. the week ending Jan. 31 , unchanged from the week before. Delta is home to two per cent of the province’s population.

The positivity rate in Delta based on public tests performed the week of Jan. 31 was 41 per cent, up from 39 the week before. Broken down by CHSA, rates were 44 per cent in North Delta (unchanged from the week before), 39 per cent in Ladner (up from 38) and 37 per cent in Tsawwassen (up from 31).

The dashboard also shows breakdowns of vaccine coverage across the CHSAs by age (5-11, 12+, 12-17, 18+, 18-49 and 50+) and by whether people have received their first or second dose — and in some cases, their third dose.

As of Jan. 31 96 per cent of adults aged 12 and over in Delta had received at least their first does of vaccine, unchanged from the week before, while 94 per cent of residents 12 and over had received their second dose, also unchanged from the week before. Fifty per cent of residents 12 and over had received their third dose of vaccine.

Broken down by CHSA, that’s 97 per cent first dose coverage in North Delta (unchanged from the week before), 97 per cent in Ladner (unchanged), and 95 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged). In terms of second dose rates, that’s 95 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 95 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 93 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged). Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

First dose rates were virtually identical when limited to adults 18 and over: 96 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged from the week before), 97 for North Delta (unchanged), 97 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were also similar: 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (up one per cent), 95 for North Delta (unchanged), 95 for Ladner (unchanged) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Fifty-four per cent of Deltans 18 and over had received a third dose of vaccine (rates by CHSA were not available).

For kids aged 12-17, first dose rates as of Jan. 31 were 96 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 96 for North Delta (up one per cent), 100 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 95 for Tsawwassen (up one per cent). Second dose rates were 93 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 92 for North Delta (unchanged), 98 for Ladner (unchanged) and 92 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Only one per cent of Deltans 12-17 years old had received a third dose of vaccine (rates by CHSA were not available).

The dashboard also shows first dose coverage among kids ages 5-11. Delta as a whole stood at 60 per cent (up three per cent), North Delta at 54 (up four per cent), Ladner at 69 (up three per cent) and Tsawwassen at 67 (up two per cent). Four per cent of kids ages 5-11 had received a second dose of vaccine (rates by CHSA were not available).

First dose rates for those 18-49 and those 50 and over were nearly the same and in line with other age categories.

For adults 50 and over, first dose coverage in Delta was 95 per cent (unchanged from the week before). Broken down by CHSA, that’s 95 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 96 in Ladner (unchanged) and 95 in Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 94 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 94 for North Delta (unchanged), 95 for Ladner (unchanged) and 94 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Seventy-one per cent of those 50 and over had received a third dose of vaccine (rates by CHSA were not available).

For those aged 18-49, first dose coverage was 97 per cent for Delta overall (unchanged), 98 for North Delta (unchanged), 97 for Ladner (unchanged) and 94 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were lower — 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 96 for North Delta (unchanged), 95 for Ladner (unchanged) and 92 for Tsawwassen (up one per cent). Thirty-five per cent of adults 18-49 had received a third dose of vaccine (rates by CHSA were not available).

The dashboard also includes third dose coverage for those 70 and over, and the overall rate for Delta the week of Jan. 31 was 82 per cent, up one per cent from the week before. Broken down by CHSA, that’s 77 per cent in North Delta (up two per cent), 86 per cent in Ladner (up one per cent) and 86 per cent in Tsawwassen (up one per cent).

After months of Delta leading other Fraser Health LHAs when it comes to first dose vaccine coverage for adults aged 12 and over, Surrey has passed all others with a rate of 97 per cent (unchanged from the week before). Tied for second were Delta and Burnaby with 96 per cent (unchanged), followed by New Westminster with 95 per cent (unchanged), Tri-Cities with 93 (unchanged) and South Surrey/White Rock with 92 (unchanged).

When it came to second dose rates, Delta, Burnaby and Surrey each had 94 per cent (unchanged for all three), followed by New Westminster with 93 per cent (unchanged), Tri-Cities with 92 per cent (up one per cent) and South Surrey/White Rock with 90 per cent (unchanged).

In terms of third dose rates, South Surrey/White Rock led the way with 54 per cent, followed by Delta (50), New Westminster and Tri-Cities (both 47), Burnaby (45) and Surrey (38).

On Feb. 2, the BC CDC posted an updated map showing total cumulative cases by local health area from January, 2020 through to the end of January, 2022. The map shows there were a total of 8,272 COVID-19 cases in Delta through to Jan. 31, meaning there were 1,335 new cases last month, compared to 1,297 in December, 81 in November, 210 in October, 193 in September, 223 in August, 26 in July, 92 in June, 488 in May, 990 in April and 614 in March.

The map also shows there were 8,089 new cases in Surrey in January, compared to 4,027 in December, 776 in November, 1,462 in October, 1,357 in September, 980 in August, 189 in July, 529 in June, 4,012 in May, 7,043 in April and 4,406 in March.

For the Fraser Health region as a whole, there were 23,899 new cases of COVID-19 in January, compared to 17,579 in December, 4,263 in November, 7,478 in October, 6,792 in September, 4,478 in August, 771 in July, 1,636 in June, 8,913 in May, 17,086 in April and 10,554 in March.

Vancouver Coastal Health, meanwhile, had 12,115 new cases in January, compared to 10,562 in December, 1,501 in November, 1,977 in October, 2,696 in September, 2,787 in August, 424 in July, compared to 563 in June, 2,833 in May, 7,497 in April and 5,726 in March.

On Jan. 24, Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Mountain View Manor in Ladner after four residents and six staff members at the Fraser Health owned and operated long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19. A day later another resident case was added, bringing the total to 11 cases as of Jan. 25.

As of Feb. 3 , there were no other outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities, and there were no public exposure notifications in the city.

Fraser Health no longer issues notices for COVID exposures in schools, owing to the way the Omicron variant rapidly spreads, making contact tracing less effective and preventing public health officials from being able to contact everyone who tests positive.

“Public Health will continue to work with schools if, for example, there is a significant decrease in attendance that is atypical for the time of year, and actions are to be taken, such as notification to the parents and guardians of the affected grade or school community. In the event of a declared outbreak, Public Health will issue a public notification,” according to Fraser Health’s website.

As of Feb. 3 , Fraser Health’s website listed no outbreaks at any schools — in Delta or otherwise.

