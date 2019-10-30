Crews were working inside of this corner unit, which will be a temporary emergency shelter facility, located at 10607 King George Blvd.

Homelessness

Another emergency shelter set to open in Surrey

Opening date for King George facility not yet finalized

The City of Surrey and BC Housing is opening a new “temporary emergency shelter” that will be a “24-7 operation.”

In a closed meeting on Sept. 16, Surrey council approved a lease agreement for a three-year period from Nov. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2022 for a “temporary emergency shelter facility” at 10607 King George Blvd. There is an option for the city to extend the lease for two additional one-year periods.

Council also directed staff to award a single-source contract to KDS Construction for improvements up to a limit of $295,000, including taxes and a contingency.

Currently, crews are working to retrofit the building which was previously a motorcycle shop.

It’s welcome news to Keir Macdonald, CEO of Phoenix Society, who said additional year-round beds are “so needed,” particularly with a homeless camp set up in the woods near Bridgeview.

“All shelter beds have been full, and they’ve been full for a while, even after the new modular housing projects opened up,” he said.

“So that gives an opportunity for people to have a site they can access every night…. People can get into a routine. When people can get several nights of rest they start getting a little bit more comfortable. When people become more comfortable they become a little more approachable and engaging. That’s where the work can really happen.”

Rob Costanzo, general manager of corporate services, said the city is finalizing the new shelter space and working with BC Housing to get it open “as soon as possible.”

“We know we’ll definitely have this ready to go in November, we just haven’t landed on a specific date yet.”

The new Whalley facility, Costanzo said, will be a “24-7 operation.”

“It will be used for extreme weather, but it’ll be used beyond that,” he said. “Whether we’ll be operating for a full three years is unknown at this time.”

Costanzo said the city doesn’t have a “definitive end date in mind.”

With permanent, supportive housing projects “on the horizon,” Costanzo said the people using the shelter “could progress onto that type of housing.”

“It could be that best-case scenario, that situation (the supportive housing opening) pans out within a year, we would assess to determine if we would need to keep to a 24/7 operation at this location.”

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke said the city wants this to be “a short-term solution for now” with a goal to build longer-term, more sustainable housing.

Asked if she thinks the city would use the two lease extensions, Locke said “It’s really hard to say.”

“I know it’s been difficult to try and find the appropriate locations, especially city land to build housing on.”

Meantime, Paul Chen, of Centreline Auto Repair, said he was told of the plans for a shelter in mid-October, when an employee with the city walked into his shop and verbally advised him of the plan.

“I have no problem with people here, the City of Surrey has to do something about it, but why do you pick the place right in front of King George?”

Despite that, Chen said his customers are “more comfortable” since 135A Street was cleaned up.

“Customers are actually walking around,” he said. “When there was a tent city here, people were afraid to go out. During the daytime it’s better. Our customers actually walk by, shopping.

“Now they’re putting this in here? Now you’re bringing in Hastings here, it feels like.”

Chen said he’s “pretty frustrated the city doesn’t consult with us.”

“They try to, but at the end of the day, it’s turning it into Hastings,” said Chen, adding that he’s just trying to make a living for his family. “I’m still struggling.”

He has listed his business property for sale, said Chen, add there’s “a lot of interest.”

Asked if he would sell if he got a decent offer, Chen said he would “sell right away.”

“Ending in November, if it doesn’t sell I’ll survive one more year. If somebody gave me good money, I would say you can have it in 30 days.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

Just Posted

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Another emergency shelter set to open in Surrey

Opening date for King George facility not yet finalized

Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

IHIT confirms link between Paul Prestbakmo’s death and attack on White Rock man

Surrey Mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid 2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

‘Awkward Hug’ promises laughs, tears in coming-of-age story on Surrey stage

Cory Thibert goes solo at Centre Stage on Nov. 8

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

B.C. company files patent for Invisibility Cloak

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

Woman charged in stabbing death of common-law husband in Vancouver

Shane Tolmie, 26, was found suffering from a stab wound inside his Downtown Eastside in June 2018

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

Most Read