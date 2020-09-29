Another death as COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital climbs to 18 cases

Total of 12 patients and six staff in one unit have tested positive for COVID-19: Fraser Health

Fraser Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Delta Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Another person has died as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital.

In an update provided to the Reporter Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 29), the health authority said a total of 12 patients and six staff associated with this outbreak have COVID-19, and there have been three deaths.

“We extend our sincere condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said in an email to the Reporter.

The outbreak is currently confined to one unit, which comprises the second floor of the hospital. The emergency department remains open.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the hospital on Sept. 16, saying two patients in a single unit had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the affected unit was temporarily closed to admissions.

In a press release declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health said it had “immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.”

The health authority said it has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, has informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information.

Delta Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

Tuesday’s update came as B.C. health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and one death over the past 24 hours.

In a joint statement released Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 29), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said there are currently 1,268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,013 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has reached 234. The most recent death was of a person in Fraser Health.

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus, 20 of whom are in ICU.

READ MORE: 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols (Sept. 29, 2020)

For more information about COVID-19, including lists of public and school exposures, visit fraserhealth.ca/COVID-19.

— with files from Katya Slepian

SEE ALSO: B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events (Sept. 16, 2020)



