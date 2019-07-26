(Black Press Media files)

Another case of the measles in Lower Mainland

Officials say someone from Burnaby got infected while travelling in the Philippines

Another case of the measles has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials said in a news release Friday a resident in Burnaby picked up the virus after having travelled to the Philippines, and that they are contacting people who have been exposed.

READ MORE: More than 37,000 kids immunized against measles after B.C.’s catch-up program

Members of the public may have been exposed if they were on Philippines Airlines Flight PR116, arriving in Vancouver on July 23, or if they were at the following locations during the specific times on that day:

  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at the international arrivals area at Vancouver International Airport
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park and Ride Shuttle at YVR

Anyone who may not be fully vaccinated and who was born in 1970 or later should get a booster dose of measles vaccine, ideally three days after exposure.

Parents with children younger than six months, pregnant women, and people with certain immune conditions should not get the vaccine, and should instead call public health officials no later than six days after exposure.

Symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads down the body a few days later.

