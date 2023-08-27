Metro Vancouver Regional District issued another air quality alert on Sunday (Aug. 27) due to fine particulate matter as well as ground-level ozone levels, caused by smoke from wildfires throughout B.C. and Washington. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media photo)

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued another air quality alert on Sunday (Aug. 27) due to fine particulate matter as well as ground-level ozone levels, caused by smoke from wildfires throughout B.C. and Washington. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media photo)

Another air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland, valley

Reduce outdoor activity when such concentrations are high, alert urges

An air quality advisory in effect for the Lower Mainland and valley due to wildfires in B.C. and Washington State has been updated to include ground-level ozone.

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an alert Sunday (Aug. 27) saying it is continuing the advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to last until there is a change in the weather, as well as high concentrations of ground-level ozone, due to hot and sunny conditions combined with wildfire smoke.

The initial advisory began Aug. 25 and will remain in effect until further notice for all of Metro Vancouver and the eastern and central Fraser Valley.

It noted that smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour change.

Environment Canada recommends postponing or reducing outdoor physical activity while fine particulate matter and ozone concentrations are high, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

READ ALSO: Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

Exposure to it is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema and other lung diseases, heart diseases or diabetes.

– with files from Lauren Collins

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

Air pollutionair qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Long-term care residents heading home, evacuation orders lifting in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued another air quality alert on Sunday (Aug. 27) due to fine particulate matter as well as ground-level ozone levels, caused by smoke from wildfires throughout B.C. and Washington. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media photo)
Another air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland, valley

The Peninsula Community Foundation’s annual Legacy Softball Classic Tournament returns to Softball City in South Surrey on Sept. 10. (Cheryl Holt/Pixabay photo)
Legacy Softball Classic tournament returns to South Surrey Sept. 10

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Brian Dougherty poses for a photo at the start of the Tour de Cure in Cloverdale on Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey man cycles the extra mile in BC Cancer Foundation’s Tour de Cure