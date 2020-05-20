Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Annis wants national PPE ‘centre of excellence’ set up in Surrey

Surrey councillor also calling on city to permit restaurants to build or expand on existing patios

Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis wants to see a national personal protection equipment, or PPE, manufacturing site and “centre of excellence” in this city.

She also wants council to permit restaurants to build or expand on existing patios to help give them a fighting chance to do business during this pandemic.

To these ends, Annis intends to introduce two notices of motion at the Monday, May 25 “virtual” council meeting.

Annis said through a press release Wednesday that Surrey is “land rich” in comparison to other cities in the Lower Mainland and should provide long-term leases for these projects.

homelessphoto

Surrey Councillor Linda Annis. (File photo)

“We’ll be doing something good for our country and ourselves, and creating jobs right here at home while we continue to own our own land,” she explained. “During the height of the pandemic we saw Canada bidding for supplies against other countries, safety products that were returned because they were defective, and President Trump telling 3M not to ship masks to Canada. COVID-19 has been a big wake-up call. The health of Canadians should never be left in the hands of foreign governments or manufacturers, and we can correct that by producing what we need right here at home.”

READ ALSO: There’s help for Surrey businesses to set up their safety plan to re-open

Meantime, Annis says Surrey needs to help give the more than 800 restaurants in this city “every opportunity to get back to work,” and one way to do that is by allowing more patios that would give restaurants extra space, something that’s at a premium in our new social distancing environment.

““Council needs to instruct staff to be creative, flexible and quick when it comes to allowing our local restaurants to make the most of summer weather” she said. “Restaurants are facing tough times and we cannot let red tape get in the way of them being creative at a time when space and social distancing seating is going to be limited inside. If a restaurant can create a patio of some sort, they can increase their capacity and that’s the key to staying in business right now.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman with developmental disabilities shot with paintball, sparking police probe
Next story
‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Annis wants national PPE ‘centre of excellence’ set up in Surrey

Surrey councillor also calling on city to permit restaurants to build or expand on existing patios

‘Quarantine’ league keeps Surrey axe-throwers sharp during pandemic

‘The world’s first quarantine sports league’ now in playoffs

OUR VIEW: Kindness does wonders for mental health

Who can honestly say this pandemic hasn’t messed with their head? But there are ways to fight the malaise

SurreyCares will dole out $900K to help vulnerable, thanks to new partnership

Additional funding ‘much-needed boost’ to Surrey’s social service agencies

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 20: Small business rent relief among pandemic developments

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Most Read